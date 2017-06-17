Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 HRs in 15-7 win over Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday.



Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Baltimore started with successive first-inning shots, and Schoop finished the long-ball display with drives in the fourth and seventh.



In dropping eight of their previous nine games, the Orioles absorbed lopsided losses of 8-2, 16-3, 14-3 and 11-2. In this one, they flipped the script by bolting to a 12-3 lead in the fourth inning and cruising to the finish.



Wade Miley (3-4) picked up his second win since April 14 despite allowing six runs, five earned, in 5 2/3 innings.



Wainwright (7-5) gave up nine runs and seven hits, including three home runs, over 1 2/3 innings - the shortest of his 268 career starts. The nine runs and three homers matched the most he's allowed in any outing.

