University of Tennessee announces plans for Title IX reforms

An independent commission at the University of Tennessee is recommending changes to improve the school's handling of sexual harassment complaints.



The long-awaited report comes almost a year after the university agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to settle Title IX complaints by eight unidentified women. The plaintiffs accused Tennessee of fostering a "hostile sexual environment" through a policy of indifference toward assault complaints against athletes.



The committee's suggestions include selecting a Title IX coordinator for the entire university system and making various enhancements in Title IX staffing, education, care and training.



Recommendations specifically for athletic departments include reviewing the transfer process "to ensure that it addresses the recruitment of those who have been found responsible of sexual violence, dating and domestic violence and violent stalking behaviors."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.