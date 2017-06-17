Talley in contention heading into final round of the Decatur-Forsyth Classic

Emma Talley shot a five-under 67 at the Decatur-Forsyth Classic on Saturday to move into contention heading into the final round.

The Princeton, Ky native, played the second round bogey free, with five birdies in the round. Talley is tied for 10th heading into Sunday's final round, five shots of off the leader Chorphaka Jaengkit who sits at 10-under.

Talley is currently 20th in the Symetra Tour standings and is seeking her second straight top-10 finish.

