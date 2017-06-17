Monk makes stop in Paducah ahead of NBA Draft

Former Kentucky star guard Malik Monk was in Paducah on Saturday signing autographs at Dick's Sporting Good's.

It was the last stop for Monk as he made his way across the Bluegrass State and various signing events.

Next week, Monk, along with former teammates DeAaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, and Isaiah Briscoe will wait to hear their named called in the 2017 NBA Draft.

"Kentucky is really just like the league with all the cameras, all the fans and everything like that," Monk said. "So going there was the best choice for me so I think it's just like the league. Thought I killed the college level, did good on the college level, so I'll test my waters."

Monk led the Wildcats in scoring in his one season with 19.8 points per game. He biggest performance coming against North Carolina in December when he poured in a freshman school record 47 points.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.