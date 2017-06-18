KSP investigating deadly Trigg Co crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly early morning crash.

KSP received a call around 6 am, June 18th to Kings Chapel Road for a single car crash.

Troopers found Matthew Lambruno was driving a 2016 GMC truck east on Kings Chapel Road when he left the road, hit an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Lambruno was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

Troopers believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The passenger, Trevor T. Saunders, 31 of Cadiz, Kentucky was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt for non-life threatening injuries.

Lambruno was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled in Madisonville.