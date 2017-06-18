Drivers asked to avoid Paducah area due to widespread flooding

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are putting up water over road signs.

But leaders say the flash flooding is so widespread, they may not be able to reach all the locations in a timely manner.

Police are blocking highways at some locations due to the floodwaters.

Drivers should avoid travel in the immediate Paducah area for the next several hours to the widespread flooding.

At this time we have flooding reported at the following specific locations:

US 62/Beltline Highway between 21st Street and Old Mayfield Road in Paducah

KY 998/Olivet Church Road at 0 to 1 mile marker

KY 1241 at KY 999/Krebs Station Road

Remember, Turn Around-Don't Drown. Less than a foot of moving water can knock you off your feet or sweep a vehicle off the roadway.