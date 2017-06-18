Families begin cleanup after storm hits Marshall County

The National Weather Service says a microburst with 85 mph winds caused damage to half-a-dozen homes in Draffenville, Kentucky on Sunday, putting a damper on some Father's Day plans.

Trees toppled, pillars pushed over and the roar of a chainsaw. Erica Duncan had no idea her family would be spending Father's Day cleaning up after a storm.

"We were just going to have a chill day," says Erica. "Hang out, grill and celebrate. So, we're cutting down trees instead."

Erica's dad, Bobby Duncan, says he doesn't care what they do as long as they do it as a family.

"I'm just grateful that it wasn't any worse than what it was," says Bobby. "Thankful that everybody is all right."

Jayme Ball lives next door to Erica, and her homes looks like it got hit the hardest.

"The garage has completely shifted off its foundation," says Ball. "It's pretty close to collapsing. Trees have just flown. It broke my back windshield of my car and flew on to our front porch. Our roof is damaged. This is awful. This is just awful."

The National Weather Service says the microburst was 400 yards wide, three miles long and lasted about five minutes. No one was injured.