Mosque chairman calls crash 'cowardly attack'

The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque says the van crash that hit worshipers was a "cowardly attack" and urged Muslims going to mosques to be vigilant.

Mohammed Kozbar said the attack early Monday morning was no different than the recent attacks on London Bridge and Manchester Arena and said the Muslim community is "in shock."

Kozbar complained that the "mainstream media" was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

Police said the driver was arrested and the crash was being investigated as suspected terrorism. One person was killed and 10 were hurt.