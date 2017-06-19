Forget Kentucky bourbon, Tennessee to launch whiskey tour

Distillers are launching a 25-stop whiskey tour across Tennessee.



The Tennessee Distillers Guild announced the new Tennessee Whiskey Trail on Monday.



The distilleries will range from boutique-sized to internationally known companies.



Visitors can get a free passport booklet online or at some distilleries and collect stamps at each distillery.



Everyone who collects all 25 stamps will get a commemorative gift.



The trail's launch includes three statewide celebrations: on Monday at the Little Brick Theatre at the Factory in Franklin; Nov. 3-4 at the Tennessee Distillers Guild's annual Grains and Grits Festival in Townsend; and in May 2018 in Memphis.



The trail can be completed at a visitor's own pace. The trail's website will offer a 10-day itinerary for enthusiasts who want to finish it in one trip. You can find that by clicking here.