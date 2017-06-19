State park to offer camp your kids can dig

Archaeology camps are being offered for children at the site of an ancient Native American village in far western Kentucky.



State parks officials say the day camps start June 23 at Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site.



The camps are also scheduled for June 30, July 7 and July 14. The camps are open for children ages 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during each of the four days.



Parks officials say the camps will offer hands-on learning experiences about archaeology. The fee is $25 per child. If a child attends two or more camps, the fee for the subsequent camp is $20.



The Native American Indian archaeological site features mounds surrounded by museum exhibits, a walking trail, a welcome center and picnic areas.

