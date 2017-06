Did you wake up feeling a bit shook up this morning?

The U.S. Geological Survey says a M 2.5 earthquake was detected in Stelle, Missouri. That's in Pemiscot County.

The report came around 6:26 a.m. Monday morning.

The USGS says earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 tend to only be felts by a few people in the right conditions.

