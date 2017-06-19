Six things to know - 6/19/17

Here are six things to know today.

One person was killed and ten others were hurt after someone crashed a van into a group of Muslim worshipers leaving a mosque in London. The driver was arrested. Police are investigating it as a terror attack.

There is an investigation into why it took so long for a crash between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported. Japan's coast guard said it took 50 minutes before the crew of the cargo ship made the report. The collision happened early Saturday morning and killed seven people.

Do you have an idea to reduce flooding in Paducah? City leaders want to hear it. There's a public meeting tonight at the Robert Cherry Civic Center from 5 - 7 p.m. Your thoughts will help develop a comprehensive storm water master plan for the city.

Keep your kids busy today by checking out Park Day. Your family can see a reptile exhibit while learning arts and crafts, flower planting, and more. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. today at Massac State Park in Metropolis, IL. Harrah's Metropolis CodeGreen Team is hosting the event.

Now's your chance to become a firefighter. The Melber Volunteer Fire Department is looking for volunteers. If you're interested you can stop by the station at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new study today reporting at least 19 American children are killed or hurt by gunfire each day. Researchers say their findings show why gun violence is a public health crisis. You can read about the report by clicking here.