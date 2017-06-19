Man fends off robbers with machete

(WFLA)- Five men broke into a home trying to rob a man only to have that homeowner fight back.

Surveillance video from the Saratosa County Sheriff's Office shows three of the five suspects breaking into the yard and startling two men sitting on the back porch. The homeowner immediately went into action. He first grabbed a chair, then a board, and started swinging.

He then ran inside and came out with a machete.

One suspect continued to fight but was pinned to the ground until help arrived.

All five suspects were arrested.