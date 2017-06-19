Investigation after several attacks at Menard Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating several attacks on staff members the the Menard Correctional Center.

A spokesperson for the agency says one of the offenders was sent to a hospital outside of the prison for non-life threatening injuries. She adds nine members of the prison's security staff are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

She described it as several staff assaults on June 16.

The Menard Correctional Center is one of four maximum security prisons in Illinois. It's in the city of Chester. That is about 30 miles west of Murphysboro.

We will be following this story and bring you more updates when they become available.