Police search for suspects after shots fired

Police search for suspects after officers say an argument led to gunfire.

Officers say on June 18, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Graham Street in Carbondale, Illinois. They say they believe people living in the home got into an argument with some acquaintances and during the argument, several people opened fire.

Police say some of the suspects drove away but were found in Marion, Illinois. Officers have not been able to find the homeowners. There have not been any reports of injuries yet.

If you know anything about this, call City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.