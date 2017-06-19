Washington Redskins owner thrilled by SCOTUS ruling

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder says he's "thrilled" about the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the disparagement clause in trademark law.



The unanimous opinion the court gave Monday to a case involving the rock band "The Slants" is expected to set a positive precedent for the Redskins.



The court has ruled the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.



Redskins lawyer Lisa Blatt says, "The Supreme Court vindicated the team's position that the First Amendment blocks the government from denying or cancelling a trademark registration based on the government's opinion."



The NFL declined comment.