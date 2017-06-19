Veterans town hall offered in Effingham, Illinois

The Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a town hall Tuesday in Effingham, Illinois, to discuss veterans' concerns.

As Local 6's Logan Gay reported last week, the Marion VA previously hosted a town hall in Marion.

This week, a town hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the American Legion Post 120 at 200 W. Washington St. in Effingham.

The VA says veterans, their family members, caregivers, and other interested members of the community are invited to join the discussion. The Marion VA Medical Center's director and senior leadership members will be there. The VA registration team will be there to help veterans who need to enroll in VA services.