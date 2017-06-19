Kentucky seeking more racial diversity in adoptive families

Kentucky child welfare officials are trying to convince more black families to adopt as part of a strategy to find homes for an influx of children in the state's care.



African-Americans make up 9 percent of the state's children, yet account for more than 18 percent of kids in state custody. State officials say black or biracial children are more likely to linger in the state system without finding an adoptive home.



To help fix the problem, Kentucky has partnered with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The nonprofit group has pledged to spend $4.15 million over the next 18 months to hire 71 people whose full-time job will be to recruit adoptive families in Kentucky. Taxpayers are chipping in $275,000 for the partnership.

