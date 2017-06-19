Caldwell County's Burns walks away from football

Caldwell County's Shane Burns has decided to walk away from football to focus on his baseball career. Caldwell football coach David Barnes said Burns told him of his decision this morning.

Burns led Kentucky Class 3A in 2016 in passing yards and touchdown passes. Earlier this month, Burns and his baseball teammates won their second consecutive Region 2 championship. Burns led all of Kentucky with a 0.50 ERA this season. After Caldwell County lost in the state tournament, Burns announced his commitment to play his college baseball at Murray State.

Burns threw for 3,090 yards and 37 touchdowns last year for the Tigers. His likely replacement in 2017 will be junior quarterback Joby Jaggers. Jaggers completed 14 of 22 passes for 71 yards in 2016.