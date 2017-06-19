Police chief, sheriff's captain kiss pig named Donut to help local family

Would you kiss a pig to help a family raise money to adopt a child? Two local leaders and two others in Paducah did just that on Monday.

Ryan and Natalie Conn are raising money to adopt a little girl from the Congo. They came up with the idea of having friends in the community kiss their pet pig, Donut, to help meet their $6,000 goal. That money will help put the child they plan to eventually adopt into foster care.

On Monday, the family was able to raise $2,800 towards that goal.

The couple says international adoptions cost between $40,000 and $60,000.

They nominated four people to kiss the pig, and people could donated money to have the person of their choice kiss the pig. Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill and McCracken County Sheriff's Department Capt. Matt Carter kissed the pig on Monday. Family friends Wayne Shelton and Hannah Ratliff also puckered up to the pig.

Of the international adoption process, Natalie says the most difficult part is: "Not knowing on a day-to-day basis what she's going through emotionally, and medically, and socially is tough, so we're ready to have her home."

If you would like to help the Conn family, you can visit their GoFundMe page. They also plan to have a similar fundraiser in the next couple of weeks with four new volunteers.