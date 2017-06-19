Local community asks households to conserve water

A local community is asking people to limit their outdoor water usage, such as watering lawns and filling pools.

The Carlisle County Office of Public Safety says Arlington City Hall is asking folks to use less water starting on Wednesday June 21. The city is asking people to cut back on watering lawns and other plants and to hold back on filling swimming pools.

The city will be sandblasting its water tower, after which the tower will be treated and refilled. The process is expected to take 10 days.