Paducah Chiefs take major steps forward in second season

Although the coaching staff and uniforms are the same, a lot has changed for the Paducah Chiefs in their second season.

"The first year, we kind of took what we could get but we were behind in picking up players," said manager Joe Hall. "This year we had a head start."

Twenty two of their twenty eight players are new, thanks to relationships they built with college coaches last summer.

"We have had division one programs call us and ask if we can take a player," Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel said.

Because of that, the talent level has risen.

"We have five division one pitchers on this staff where last year we had one," McKeel said.

"After 10 games, we had an idea of what we were going to be as far as what we need to do to win," Hall said. "Last season, it took us about 20 games."

Not only were new players looking for better competition, they were looking for better coaching. Which is where Chiefs Manager Joe Hall fit in.

"Joe has got experience at the major and miner league level," said Chiefs catcher Spencer Schultz. "I was looking for a coach who can help me maybe extend my career as well."

"Joe always pushes us to the limit and last summer he got us better as a team and individuals," said Reid Pope, who played for the Chiefs last summer.

There's no better example of that than Davis Sims, who after playing for the Chiefs last summer, went on to be a freshman All-American at Murray State.

"Hopefully, we can have years like Sims did and really show out," said Schultz.

