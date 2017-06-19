Christian and Elvis Dominquez return to Brooks Stadium

Out of the 28 players for the Paducah Chiefs, all of them had their reasons for joining the team. And second baseman Christian Dominguez is no different.

"It is bitter sweet kind of to flash back and see those guys," Christian said. "Now I am here and I am in their shoes now."

As a bat boy growing up for his father at Eastern Kentucky, Christian spent a lot of time at Brooks Stadium as it hosted the Ohio Valley Conference tournament from 2001 to 2009.

"I remember guys out here making plays," he said. "Guys diving over fences just throwing their bodies around and making plays."

So when the opportunity came up to play for the Paducah Chiefs, in that same stadium, he couldn't pass it up.

"I was asked if I would love to go to Paducah," said Christian. "I said of course I would love to go there."

This past weekend, Christian's father Elvis Dominquez, who is also his coach at Bradley, spent fathers day watching his son play, and remembering when he coached at Brooks.

"I remember playing in the championship game here against Murray State," Elvis said. "You could not fit another person in this ballpark."

It was in those same stands that Elvis got a chance to be one of those fans.

"I am stress free," said Elvis. "It is just great to sit back and watch a game and just watch him play."

"He understands he is not my coach right now," Christian said. "Of course after the game we will sit down and talk."

Until that moment, both father and son were able to enjoy being in the same place, at the same time, at a stadium that has meant so much to their family.

"When I walked in here, it brought a smile to my face," Elvis said. "I have seen the ball park grow, and hopefully he can do the same."

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.