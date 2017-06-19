Union City's Stewart commits to Pittsburgh

Union City's Parker Stewart will play his college basketball at Pittsburgh.

Last month, Stewart requested a release from his National Letter of Intent at Mississippi. When Ole Miss had some changes on their coaching staff, Stewart wanted the opportunity to look for a new school. That opportunity has landed him at Pittsburgh.

Stewart was the runner-up for the Tennessee Class 1A Mr. Basketball award in 2017. Last season, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and three assists per game for the Golden Tornadoes.