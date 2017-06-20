HUGS Project ships care packages to soldiers

The HUGS Project of Western Kentucky is set to deliver nearly 300 care boxes to troops stationed overseas. "



Volunteers spent the morning Monday packing the care packages with things like toothbrushes, toothpaste and sunscreen. Project President Gayron Ferguson says he loves hearing back from the soldiers.

"I've had guys come to my home and visit me that received boxes because maybe they had been over there for several tours and never got a letter from home yet until we got their name and then they got something every single month until they came home," Ferguson tells us.

Ferguson says they have sent more than 30,000 boxes in the ten year history of the chapter. If you know someone stationed overseas who would benefit from a care package, click here.