House Speaker Paul Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles

Ryan says Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, have a rare opportunity to re-write the tax code for businesses and individuals.More
Most Americans say federal courts are acting properly in blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is among the governors meeting with President Donald Trump.More
