Carbondale to hold forums this week on upcoming solar eclipse

Two forums will be held this week in Carbondale for the upcoming solar eclipse.



The City of Carbondale is holding the forums with the Carbondale Tourism, Carbondale Main Street, Southern Illinois University, and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.



The forums will be held on Tuesday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. and Thursday, June 22 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in Room 116 of the Carbondale Civic Center.



Both forums will cover the same information. Topics being covered are eclipse preparations, parking, transportation, getting around town, eclipse events, accommodations, and volunteering.



There will also be time to answer questions. The forum is open to anyone wanting to learn more about the eclipse.



If you cannot make it in person, you can watch it online by clicking here.