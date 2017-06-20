Michael Phelps to race great white shark

23-time Olympic gold winner Michael Phelps retired from professional swimming before his career could 'jump the shark' -- but now he's grabbing one by the jaws and racing it.



The Discovery Channel tapped the most decorated swimmer of all time to race a great white shark.



Not many details are known right now. The "Great Gold Versus Great White" event will be part of the cable channel's Shark Week programming. It's scheduled for the last week of July.



Phelps recently posted a photo of a great white passing by a diving cage... but it is unknown whether a cage will be involved or not.