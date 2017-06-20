Six things to know - 6/20/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Plans for the new memorial to honor the victims of the Heath High School shooting will be revealed this afternoon. The 1997 shooting killed Nicole Hadley, Jessica James, and Kayce Steger. The new memorial will be moved across from the current Heath Middle School.



A section of KY 464 in Calloway County will be closed today. Crews will be replacing a cross drain at the highway's intersection with Tucker Garland Road. The work is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will speak tonight about the importance about passing a budget. The public address will happen at the old state capitol in Springfield starting at 6:00 p.m. It comes before a 10 day special session the governor called.



A job fair is being held today at Troy First Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. - Noon. That's on East Harper Street in Troy, Tennessee. Job openings are for welders, press operators, assemblers, and maintenance workers. Pay is based on your experience.



Route 34 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri will be down to one lane. Crews will be doing maintenance on the Bill Emerson bridge. The work is happening form 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



The U.S. Postal Service will release a first-of-its-kind forever stamp in advance of the eclipse in August. It uses the heat of your finger to change the total eclipse image into the Moon. You can get that stamp starting today.