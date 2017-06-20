Temporary campgrounds in Jackson County, IL need to be registered before solar eclipse

Property owners in Jackson County, Illinois looking to allow camping on their property for the upcoming solar eclipse are being reminded that they need to register as a temporary campground.More
Topics being covered at the forums are eclipse preparations, parking, transportation, getting around town, eclipse events, accommodations, and volunteering.
A solar eclipse is a good simulation of sunshine received by other planets in our solar system. Here is a map of curved lines of dimmed sunshine. If you live along one of these curves, you will experience the sunlight received on that specific planet. Click to enlarge.
A total solar eclipse can been seen throughout our area on August 21, 2017. City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, want you to be ready.
Spots are now being sold at Tie Breaker Park which will hold 400-500 reservations.
