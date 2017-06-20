Data of almost 200 million voters exposed online

A Republican data firm is under fire after the personal information of nearly 200 million U.S. voters was mistakenly exposed online.



Deep Root analytics blamed the incident on a security setting upgrade.



A cyber risk analyst discovered the open database on June 12th, saying it was available for anyone to download.



It took another two days to secure that information.



Deep Root then admitted the data had been exposed for nearly two weeks before being secured.



The Republican National Committee says it's no longer working with Deep Root at least until the conclusion of the company's probe into its security procedures.



The leaked information included names, birth dates, addresses, voter registration details and social media posts.