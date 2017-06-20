Hopkinsville fire dept. unveils eclipse uniforms

Members of the Hopkinsville Fire & EMS have a special solar eclipse uniform shirt.

These shirts display the Hopkinsville Fire Department shield on the front and a custom solar eclipse design on the back. They also have a QR code that directs users to the city's eclipse website once scanned.

Firefighters and paramedics will be wearing the shirts now through August 2017. Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery says, "with Hopkinsville Fire Department's high run volume and transport EMS services, our staff can be seen anywhere from Louisville to Nashville and beyond. We hope to be the walking billboards of the city's Eclipse efforts."

These shirts are actual uniform pieces and will not be for sale to the public.