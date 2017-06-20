Kentucky attorney general sues GOP governor for fourth time

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued the state's Republican governor for the fourth time.



Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards. Beshear said Bevin's order ignored and rewrote laws passed by the state legislature that created the independent boards.



Beshear has sued Bevin three times already. The first lawsuit challenged Bevin's order cutting the budgets of state colleges and universities. Beshear won that lawsuit at the state Supreme Court.



The other two lawsuits challenged Bevin's order abolishing and replacing the boards of trustees at the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Retirement Systems. Those lawsuits are pending.



A Bevin spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.