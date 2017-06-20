Sen. John McCain: Americans ‘stupid’ to still want to travel to North Korea

Sen. John McCain that Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to travel to North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame should they be harmed while there.More
Sen. John McCain that Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to travel to North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame should they be harmed while there.More
Republicans are getting ready for Senate votes on legislation scuttling former President Barack Obama’s health care law.More
Republicans are getting ready for Senate votes on legislation scuttling former President Barack Obama’s health care law.More
Ryan says Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, have a rare opportunity to re-write the tax code for businesses and individuals.More
Ryan says Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, have a rare opportunity to re-write the tax code for businesses and individuals.More
Most Americans say federal courts are acting properly in blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More
Most Americans say federal courts are acting properly in blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More