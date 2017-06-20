Traffic stripe painting crew to be working in west Kentucky this week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the traffic stripe painting crew will be working on two lane highways in Calloway, Marshall, and Trigg counties.More
If you are planning to travel through the Nashville area this weekend be prepared for possible delays on Interstate 24.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed.More
