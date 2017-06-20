Traffic stripe painting crew to be working in west Kentucky this - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Traffic stripe painting crew to be working in west Kentucky this week

KENTUCKY -

Drivers in west Kentucky should be on alert for the painting crew making rounds in the area this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the traffic stripe painting crew will be working on two lane highways in Calloway, Marshall, and Trigg counties.

Drivers should look out for the paint truck and several support vehicles.

The reflective pain is fast-drying but drivers should avoid driving through freshly sprayed paint.

