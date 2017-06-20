JanSport unveils high tech backpack

How would you like a backpack with programmable fabric, one that would let you share a music video or Facebook page with anyone nearby?



JanSport has developed 300 prototype backpacks featuring a sort of "backpack patch" for kids of the digital age, a high-tech way for teens to express themselves through fashion.



The project is a part of an effort to reinvent fabrics as programmable devices.



The threads of each backpack are arranged in a unique pattern.



That allows each backpack to be identified by a designated smartphone app, similar to using a QR code.



JanSport says the backpack is still under experimentation, but it could hit the market in as soon as 18 months.