Martha Ligon enters guilty plea - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Martha Ligon enters guilty plea

Posted: Updated:
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. -

Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Carlisle County court on Tuesday.

She is accused of killing her husband, shooting another man, and shooting at several others in July of last year.

Ligon pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and wanton endangerment.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

Powered by Frankly