McCracken County Sheriff's Department warns against phone scam

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says scammers have been calling people in the area and pretending to be a sheriff's sergeant. The scam caller claims there are active arrest warrants for the recipient of the call, and claims they have to send money to take care of the charges.

The scammer claims the intended victim needs to call a telephone number and follow instructions to send money. The scammer says if they don't, they will be arrested. The sheriff's department says it has gotten several reports about these calls, in which a male with an American accent claims to be with the civil division. He tells the intended victims they need to go to Kroger and buy Green Dot cards, then give him the numbers from the cards to satisfy a fine.

An announcement from the sheriff's department sent Tuesday explains:

Law enforcement agencies do not in any circumstances handle arrest warrants or civil cases in this manner, ever. With the new technology that is available, scammers are able to make any telephone number they wish to appear of someone’s caller ID, which in some situations may help in trying to convince the caller that the call is legitimate. Always verify the telephone number independently when returning a call to a law enforcement agency. The telephone number being used today by the scammers is (270) 908-3003. We are in the process of attempting to get this telephone number shut down.

Deputies say dozens of people in the county have fallen for the scam, and thousands of dollars have been lost all together.