Lane restriction planned for paving project on state road

Part of a road you may regularly travel in Carlisle and Hickman counties will be town to one lane starting Wednesday for milling and paving, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says a contractor plans milling and paving work on Kentucky 307/Beulah Road from mile point 0.0. at the Carlisle County-Hickman County line to KY 80 mile point 1.84. The project will start on Wednesday, June 21. Asphalt paving is planed June 26-30.

Drivers can expect one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers in the work zone.