You can comment on FDA's smokeless tobacco proposal

You can comment on a proposed federal regulation on smokeless tobacco, but you need to do it soon.

The Food and Drug Administration proposed limiting the amount of N-nitrosonornicotine (NNN) in finished smokeless tobacco products. The agency says NNN can increase a user's risk for cancer.

One of the most popular smokeless tobacco products is chewing tobacco. This is often made with dark fire-cured and dark air-cured tobacco grown in Kentucky.

Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is challenging the proposal. He says it would limit the NNN level to one part million. He believes that is not "technically achievable."It would have the effect of banning the sale of smokeless tobacco in the United States. I urge anyone who has an interest to send your comments to Washington and let your voice be heard."

You have until July 10 to read about the rule and give the FDA your thoughts on it.

You can read about the proposed rule by clicking here.

You can submit a comment on the proposal by clicking here.