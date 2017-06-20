Marshall County Hospital CEO says no information leaked from computer virus

Marshall County Hospital CEO David Fuqua confirms the hospital experienced a "data security event." In an official statement, Fuqua said: "Upon learning of the issue, we immediately commenced an investigation and engaged external cybersecurity professionals."

He said that "to date," the investigation showed that no patient, employee, or financial information was compromised or is at risk.

He didn't go into specifics about the kind of security "event." Smartpath Technologies Owner Willie Kerns said the most common type of virus is ransomware. "We've seen ransomware, compared to a regular computer virus, 8 to 1 in the past three years," explained Kerns.

As you surf the internet and answer emails, hackers look for ways to make money. Ransomware is a virus that hackers use to hold your data hostage and demand money to return it.

"Traditionally, people think computer viruses cause computer problems," said Kerns. "That's not the case with ransomware." He said with ransomware, your computer will run as normal until one day a message pops up on screen asking for money.

Kerns said your choices are to restore your backup or pay the ransom. He said hopefully a business or organization will have a backup system in place, and won't have to pay the ransom.

If you do pay the ransom, your information could still be out there, and the hacker may have incentive use ransomware again.

Kerns explained there is a bigger problem today about who you are paying to ransom to. "It's possible you're funding a terrorist organization or a foreign organization with questionable character," he said.

Kerns said recently hackers have figured out how to get ransomware on your smartphone, too. Anyone who uses the internet is at risk.

He said the best preventative measure is to have an antivirus system installed and to have a backup drive.