Lawsuit filed against Massac County leaders, Joppa-Maple Grove school district

Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.

The lawsuit says citizens have paid an excess of $1.25 million in school taxes. The lawsuit asks three things: to stop collecting school taxes until they're corrected, to correct the tax formula for the future, and to collect the overtaxed money as part of a class-action lawsuit for the taxpayers.

Tuesday, I spoke to one of the plaintiffs, Ben Schmidt. He told me he's been attending school board meetings, asking the board questions, and he's still confused about why the community was paying so much in taxes. That's when he, along with others, started asking for figures, and looking into the law. They found something.

The law is called PTELL, short for the property tax extension limitation law. Taxing districts, like the school district, can only increase their taxes one of two ways: by 5 percent, or by what's called the CPI, the Consumer Price Index —whichever is less.

For at least the 2016-2017 school year, the school increased the tax rate by more than 4 percent. That figure is below the 5 percent range, but that's way above the CPI that was 0.70. That's where the problem lies, and Schmidt told me there's no telling how many years back the problem goes.

“It’s money the school should not have had for however long it's been collected, and I can't help that. Just because the school's got the money, doesn't mean they should have it," he says.

Schmidt told me he does believe it was just a mistake that's never been caught before, but the findings go back to at least 2008.

If the lawsuit ends in favor of the people of Joppa, the lawsuit proposes putting the extra money into a trust for the plaintiffs. But, as for how that money gets split up, that's a decision down the road.

We did speak with the state's attorney, who represents the county clerk and treasurer. He told us he wouldn't be able to comment until a hearing set for Friday. We also reached out to the school district's attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.