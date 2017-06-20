FEMA grant funds 400-person storm shelter at a Lyon County park

When severe weather hits, you want to find shelter. Lyon County leaders say that can be hard for people spending time at parks or lakes during the summer.

A $600,000 grant will fund a new storm shelter with room for hundreds of people.

Kids fill playgrounds at Lee S. Jones Park in Lyon County, and crowds fill the stands during summertime baseball and softball tournaments.

Michael Wiggins with Diamond Club baseball said tournaments bring in up to 600 people.

Aside from the pavilion, a concession stand is the only other form of shelter at the park. That made for a hard lesson learned when a pop-up storm delivered intense rain and strong winds two years ago.

"They had no where to go. Trying to get all those people in those areas, we couldn't do it," said Eddyville Police Lt. Jaime Green.

Green is the county's grant writer. The storms caused no injuries, but she thought the situation was serious enough to apply for a grant through FEMA to build a storm shelter at the park. Currently, the area has nothing like that.

Most local counties don't have a building specifically designed to be a storm shelter. They instead have public buildings, such as churches, courthouses and city halls designated as storm shelters.

"These are people not familiar with the area, who come in and don't know where to go to for shelter," Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the storm shelter gives everyone a central place to go, whether they're local or are just visiting.

"It will be safe haven, a place they can go to, get everyone out of inclement weather and offer protection," Wiggins said.

The storm shelter will hold more than 400 people. Green hopes it's built by 2019. The county qualified for two different FEMA grants after a severe snow storm in 2015. The other grant is $58,000 for a generator at the Pennyrile District Health Department clinic in Eddyville, Kentucky.

The only other storm shelter in our local Kentucky counties is in Ballard County. It's in Bandana and fits 50 to 60 people.