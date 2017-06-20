Schools watch, wait ahead of Illinois lawmakers' special session

Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.

With the state unable to pay its bills as a result of the nearly two-year budget impasse, southern Illinois’ four special education school districts are owed more than $4.8 million in unpaid categorical funding. School district leaders worry about their funding and opening the doors next year if the impasse doesn’t end soon.

Summer break is far from relaxing for Tri-County Special Education Joint Agreement District Director Jan Pearcy. Her district serves hundreds of special education students from 20 school districts in Perry, Jackson and Union counties. According to financial reports from the Illinois State Board of Education, Tri-County is owed roughly $940,000 in unpaid categorical payments. She worries that, if they don’t receive that funding and a school budget, they may not be able to open in the fall.

"It's a little scary for the parents as well as for the employees to not know whether we will start school next year," said Pearcy.

To make up for what the state isn’t paying, the district reduced administration and hasn't bought needed supplies for classrooms. But, with personnel costs making up 80 percent of the district's budget, there’s not much else it can cut from.

"Everything's on hold except for what we have to pay, which is personnel expenses, utilities," she said. They've made every cut they can, but they're limited with what they can do, like growing classroom sizes. Because it's a special education school, it can't actually have more than 13 kids per classroom, leaving limited options and funding.

"Several classrooms are at that maximum of 13, which means we have one or two fewer classes," Pearcy said. She’ll be paying close attention to the special legislative session over the next few days until its end on June 30 in hopes of seeing a budget approved. But, after two years without one, many are hesitant to have too much optimism.

"I'm hopeful, but we'll see," she said. Pearcy said it’s time lawmakers got something done, because the students there and in classrooms around the state deserve that school funding.

In the past two years, lawmakers have passed a K-12 budget separate from the general budget.

John Jackson with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute said that could happen again, but financially the state can’t go on much longer without a regular budget.

He said the governor is expected to talk about unity and a budget during his address Tuesday night, but with a new bout of attack ads against House Speaker Michael Madigan, he’s sending the people a mixed message.

"He's going to talk about unity, talk about compromise and call a special session to get us from now until the 30th of June and get us a deal. And yet, he's in a campaign mode. Campaigning is not what we need. We need governing," Jackson said.

The governor’s address will begin Tuesday night at 6:03 p.m.

The special session will begin Wednesday, June 21.