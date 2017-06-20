Schools watch, wait ahead of Illinois lawmakers' special session

Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.More
The multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn't end its budget impasse.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation.More
School may be out for the summer, but class is in session for many of our Local 6 teachers. Hundreds of teachers are at the College and Career Readiness Summit at Murray State University to learn about new techniques and technology for the classroom.More
How effective is the school superintendent? That's the question several parents and teachers wanted answered Monday night at the Livingston County School Board meeting.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office needs more information in determining whether criminal activity occurred at the University of Louisville Foundation.More
