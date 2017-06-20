U.S. Postal service releases Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever Stamp

Special stamps from the U.S. Postal Service to commemorate the upcoming total solar eclipse went on sale Tuesday.

The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever Stamp is the first of its kind, according to the postal service.

When you touch the stamp, the heat from your fingers will change the image on the front from a total solar eclipse into a image of the moon. After you touch it, the image on the stamp will change back once it cools. The back features a map of the eclipse's trajectory across the United States.

USPS says the stamps were printed with thermochromic ink, which means the ink contains is sensitive to temperature and changes color when touched. The ink is vulnerable to UV light, so the postal service recommends keeping the stamps out of direct sunlight if you want to preserve the color changing effect.

The eclipse the stamp commemorates will happen on Aug. 21.

For more information about the stamps, or to buy them, click here.

For more information about the eclipse, including a countdown clock, click here.