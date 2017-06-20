Rizzo speaks with MLB; no discipline for plate collision

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo has spoken with Major League Baseball about his collision Monday with San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges at home plate, but the Chicago Cubs slugger will not be punished.



MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre called Rizzo on Tuesday to inform him he had violated Rule 7.13, which protects catchers from collisions. The rule was introduced in 2014.



Rizzo slammed into Hedges in the sixth inning of Chicago's 3-2 win. Rizzo was called out, and Hedges left the game with a bruised right thigh.



Rizzo says there was "no intent to be malicious toward Austin Hedges," and that "it's a tough baseball rule" with "a lot of gray area."



Hedges calls it a "bad slide."

