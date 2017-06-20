Ligon pleads guilty but mentally ill in husband's shooting death

Ray Ligon’s daughter, Ranona Bowers, says she is happy her father’s death won’t go unpunished.

Tuesday, Bowers’ step-mother, Martha Ligon, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2016 fatal shooting of Ray Ligon, who was Martha's husband.

Ligon’s trial was set for next week, but Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy submitted a plea agreement to Carlisle County Circuit Judge Tim Langford Monday.

As part of the plea, Ligon’s murder charge is amended to manslaughter because, as Stacy wrote, Ligon was “in need of mental health treatment, but did not receive the needed treatment.”

Ligon also pleaded guilty but mentally ill to an assault charge for shooting Shane Courtney in the shoulder and wanton endangerment for shooting at other people. She could be sentenced to 17 and a half to 20 years for manslaughter, five to 10 for assault, and up to a year for wanton endangerment.

“All of us have had to live with Martha for more than 20 years now, and we agree that she's mentally ill, but we also agree that she murdered our father and our grandfather,” Bowers says.

Langford accepted Ligon’s plea and will decided her sentencing on July 6. “It's just like we know closure is around the corner. We know there will be peace, and we're praying one day there might be forgiveness,” Bowers says.

Stacy says he believes conviction would have been the end result for Ligon, even if the case had gone to trial next week. “If someone shoots another person — unless it's defending themselves or a loved one or your property or in the line of duty, such as a police officer or military — I think someone has to be a little bit of mentally ill to take another person's life,” Stacy says.

Bowers couldn’t make it into the courtroom, but she says she’s filled with emotion. “We were desperately trying to get Martha help. My last words to her were 'Don't hurt my dad,' and that stays with me.”

The commonwealth is asking that Ligon serve 17 and a half years in prison. Stacy says the "but mentally ill" aspect of Ligon’s plea can affect where she will serve her sentence. He says the Kentucky Department of Corrections will determine what treatment she needs. Then, if it is determined she no longer requires treatment, she will serve the remainder of her sentence as a normal prison term.

We’ve learned Ligon’s children are pursuing civil charges against Ligon for wrongful death of their father.