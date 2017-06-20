Firefighters put out house fire in McCracken County

Crews put out a fire Tuesday night at a home near the 3000 block of Oaks Road in McCracken County.

Firefighters with the Reidland-Farley Fire Department say the fire likely started in the garage of the home just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fire then spread into the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Oaks Road was closed for about an hour while crews worked on the fire, with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department asking drivers to find an alternate route. The road is back open to normal traffic, now that the fire is out.