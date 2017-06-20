Jackson, Tennessee, 1 of 12 cities in new federal partnership to reduce violent crime

Jackson, Tennessee, is about to get federal help to cut down on violent crimes.
It's one of 12 cities joining the U.S. Justice Department's newly organized National Public Safety Partnership.
The department says it will help local law enforcement officials and prosecutors study crime patterns and create customized plans to reduce gang and gun violence. Federal authorities will help the partner cities use "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says in an announcement of the partnership.
The 12 cities are:
Birmingham, Alabama
Indianapolis, Indiana
Memphis, Tennessee
Toledo, Ohio
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Buffalo, New York
Cincinnati, Ohio
Houston, Texas
Jackson, Tennessee
Kansas City, Missouri
Lansing, Michigan
Springfield, Illinois
Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee released a statement in response that reads:
I applaud the decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to partner with local authorities in the fight against violent crime, and I am grateful that Memphis and Jackson are among the 12 cities chosen,” said Kustoff. “With the Department of Justice’s valuable resources and strong support, our dedicated law enforcement in West Tennessee can implement advanced strategies to track crime patterns and enforce the laws that are already on the books. Together, local, state and federal law enforcement can tackle crime at the source, prevent violence and make our communities safer in West Tennessee and across the country.
To read more from the Justice Department about the National Public Safety Partnership, click here.
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.