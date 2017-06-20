Jackson, Tennessee, 1 of 12 cities in new federal partnership to reduce violent crime

Jackson, Tennessee, is about to get federal help to cut down on violent crimes.

It's one of 12 cities joining the U.S. Justice Department's newly organized National Public Safety Partnership.

The department says it will help local law enforcement officials and prosecutors study crime patterns and create customized plans to reduce gang and gun violence. Federal authorities will help the partner cities use "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says in an announcement of the partnership.

The 12 cities are:

Birmingham, Alabama

Indianapolis, Indiana

Memphis, Tennessee

Toledo, Ohio

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Buffalo, New York

Cincinnati, Ohio

Houston, Texas

Jackson, Tennessee

Kansas City, Missouri

Lansing, Michigan

Springfield, Illinois

Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee released a statement in response that reads:

I applaud the decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to partner with local authorities in the fight against violent crime, and I am grateful that Memphis and Jackson are among the 12 cities chosen,” said Kustoff. “With the Department of Justice’s valuable resources and strong support, our dedicated law enforcement in West Tennessee can implement advanced strategies to track crime patterns and enforce the laws that are already on the books. Together, local, state and federal law enforcement can tackle crime at the source, prevent violence and make our communities safer in West Tennessee and across the country.

To read more from the Justice Department about the National Public Safety Partnership, click here.