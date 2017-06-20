Carbondale seeks volunteers to help with eclipse weekend

Carbondale, Illinois, is giving folks an opportunity to represent the city during what it is calling Carbondale Eclipse Weekend.

The eclipse weekend will start on Aug. 19 and continue until Aug. 21.

With that eclipse just 61 days away, the city is finalizing its plans. The city has several big events on the schedule. To make the weekend a success, the city says it needs all hands on deck. Carbondale is asking for help from the community.

"We want people to have a great experience when they come into town to see Carbondale and what we have to offer," said eclipse volunteer manager Diane Hood.

Volunteers will be responsible for picking up trash, directing visitors in the right direction and, most importantly, they will be ambassadors for the community. "We are really needing some eager, energetic volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves and do a little bit of everything," said Carbondale spokeswoman Amy Fox.

Volunteers will receive a special shirt and hat. They will also be given special training, so they can help direct the thousands of visitors expected for the eclipse.

"It's a great opportunity for us to show other people throughout the country all about Carbondale," said Hood.

There will be an eclipse forum from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 in room 116 of the Carbondale Civic Center.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the eclipse, you can contact Diane Hood by calling 618-303-5974 or emailing volunteer@Carbondaleeclipse.com.